Top 10 best-paid managers revealed with 2 La Liga managers included, plus two Spaniards

Increasingly managers tend to be the protagonists in top level football, as the spokesperson for clubs and the ones often designing an overarching style of play. Increasingly, the best in their class are being paid like stars.

L’Equipe, as carried by Sport, have revealed the best-paid managers in the world, with several large names from Spanish football involved. At the top of the list, is none other Diego Pablo Simeone, who earns a reported €34m per year.

The only other manager from La Liga in the top 10 is Carlo Ancelotti, who is bringing in €11m per season. Meanwhile other familiar faces like Pep Guardiola is earning the second-most, with €22.4m per season, and Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen earning €5m. He sits at the bottom of the top ten.

With Barcelona’s finanacial situation written large, Xavi Hernandez is 12th on the list, earning nearly a third of Carlo Ancelotti’s wages. However Barcelona are looking to negotiate a new deal with the Catalan coach.