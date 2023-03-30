Sevilla closing in on new left-back ahead of Manchester United departure

Sevilla are closing in on a deal to sign a new left-back, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Los Nervionenses look set for further cut-price deals this summer, with no sign of major sales. They will also likely be dealing without income from European exploits, with little chance of qualifying for next season.

One of the areas they will look to strengthen is at left back. On loan Alex Telles is set to head back to Manchester United at the end of the season, with no interest in extending his deal.

According to MD, they are close to agreeing terms with Adria Pedrosa. The 24-year-old Espanyol defender is out of contract this summer, and there is no sign of him signing a new one. While Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano have shown interest, Sevilla appear closest.

Pedrosa is yet to feature this season for Espanyol, on account of his recovery from pubalgia. He underwent surgery in August for the injury, but is yet to return.

Quick, capable of streaming forward and with a decent delivery, Pedrosa has 9 caps and 2 goals for the under-21 Spain side. He was one of the more promising left-backs in Spain, playing 32 times for Los Pericos in La Liga last season. That said, defensively he still has issues and his development has stalled somewhat.

Marcos Acuna remains the first choice at Sevilla, but with Telles likely to leave, Pedrosa could be a good option to continue learning under the Argentine.

Image via Pressinphoto/Shutterstock