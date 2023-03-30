Sergio Ramos “offered €30m per year” to make Saudi Arabia move this summer

Sergio Ramos is coming towards the later stages of his glittering career, which has seen him win 26 major trophies across a span of almost 20 years.

The 37-year-old is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, having joined the French champions from Real Madrid in 2021. After a tough first season under Mauricio Pochettino, the former Spanish international has seen more action this campaign, now under Christophe Galtier.

However, his future in Paris is far from certain, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Negotiations have been non-existent of late, which could point towards his departure from PSG this summer.

If Ramos does leave, he could join former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in making the switch to Saudi Arabia. According to MD, Al Hilal have offered Ramos a contract worth €30m a year, which would make him one of the highest paid players in world football.

Ramos recently announced his retirement from playing for Spain, but he looks set to continue his club career for at least one more season.