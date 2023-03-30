Sergio Aguero suffers heart arrhythmia live on Twitch

Former Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona forward Sergo Aguero has taken to life away from football well, expanding his streaming hobby into an entire career. However on Wednesday night, there was reminder to the public of why he was talking to them rather than scoring goals.

Aguero suffered a heart arrhythmia on the pitch at Camp Nou in 2021, which was then examined by cardiologists. It was determined that he must retire for his health to prevent further risk of similar events happening. He was fitted with a pacemaker and confirmed his retirement publicly in January of 2022.

Since he has gone from strength to strength as a public personality, being hired as a commentator by various channels in Argentina. He also accompanied the Argentine national team while they at the World Cup in Qatar, hoisting Lionel Messi on his shoulders to the crowd.

While online with Spain’s biggest streamer Ibai Llanos, Aguero paused for a moment and put his hand to his chest.

“What’s up, man?” asked Ibai Llanos.

“I think… I think… I just had a mini-arrhythmia.”

“Do you want us to go to the doctor?” questioned Llanos.

“No, no. Because I have a chip and the famous chip will detect it and send a signal.”