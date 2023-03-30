Real Madrid welcome international players back to training – two absent from the group

Real Madrid had several first team players away on international duty during the last 10 days, but most have now returned to training ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Seven players returned on Wednesday, including those that represented France and Brazil during the international break, with Dani Ceballos and Dani Carvajal present on Thursday, following their endeavours with Spain.

Nacho Fernandez was always part of the La Roja squad, but he didn’t take part in full training at Valdebabas, as per Diario AS. The 33-year-old, who has established himself as an important player this season, trained away from the rest of the group. Nacho will be absent against Valladolid, having picked up his fifth booking of the season during El Clasico pre-international break.

Federico Valverde was absent from training altogether, although he is not expected back until Friday, having been with Uruguay for their international friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

The match against Real Valladolid kicks off a huge month for Real Madrid, with their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelon and the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea in April.