Real Madrid pushing for first team promotion after impressive displays in training

Despite several injury problems for first team players this season, Carlo Ancelotti has often decided against promoting youngsters to his Real Madrid squad, which has been in stark contrast to his opposite number at Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez.

This is despite Real Madrid Castilla having had an excellent season so far, with Raul Gonzalez’s side pushing for promotion to the second tier of Spanish football. Sergio Arribas has been fantastic for Castilla, but has seen his first team chances limited.

Rafa Marin is another that has impressed for Castilla this season, but he has not featured at all for Real Madrid. However, that could be about to change, after impressing the first team’s coaching staff in training of late, as per Diario AS.

Marin impressed during a training match on Tuesday, in which he was up against Karim Benzema. Despite this, he managed to keep a clean sheet.

With Real Madrid reportedly set to give first team opportunities to fringe players in La Liga for the remainder of the season, Marin could be in with a shout on making his debut in the coming weeks.