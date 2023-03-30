Real Madrid look to add reinforcements this summer in order to solve two problem positions

Real Madrid have had a disappointing season so far, which has caused concerns over a number of first team players ahead of next season.

Dani Carvajal has seen a big drop-off in performance levels this season, which has reportedly led to Real Madrid officials losing trust in the 31-year-old. Lucas Vazquez is not considered to be off the required standard of a regular starter, and likewise with Alvaro Odriozola.

On the opposite flank, Ferland Mendy’s performances have flattered to deceive, which has seen Nacho Fernandez keep his place at left back, despite the former having returned from injury a couple of weeks ago.

As such, Real Madrid are looking to add reinforcements at both right back and left back this summer, according to MD. With a move for Fran Garcia reportedly all but done, it remains to be seen whether another left back is signed, but it appears unlikely.

Reece James has been linked to Real Madrid, although those reports have since been rubbished by Fabrizio Romano. However, an alternative could be targeted this summer as Carvajal begins to lose prominence in the Spanish capital.

With Jude Bellingham also being sought, Real Madrid could be in store for a busy summer, with departures also expected ahead of next season.