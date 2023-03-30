Real Madrid handed boost as out of contract star plans to commit future to the club

Real Madrid could be busy in this summer’s transfer window, with several incomings and departures being considered by club officials.

The club’s main source of outgoings could come from out of contract players, with a number of first team stars seeing their deals expire at the end of the season. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Marco Asensio are among those who could leave for nothing.

Another that could go when his contract is up is Nacho Fernandez. The 33-year-old was previously a fringe player earlier in the season, but he has since established himself as an regular starter in recent months.

Nacho has proven his worth to Real Madrid, and they will be delighted that he looks set to sign a new contract at the club, as per El Debate. It could be a one-year deal, despite reports that he has been offered three-year contracts from others clubs interested in his services.

Nach will hope to keep his place during the season run-in, with Real Madrid officials reportedly unsure about the performance levels of both Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy.