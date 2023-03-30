Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti clashing over request to replace youngster

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been fairly sanguine about the lack of say he has in operations at Real Madrid when it comes to recruitment. However one of his gripes has surfaced in recent months, and it looks as if he will not get his way in the summer either – if he remains at the club.

Previously it has been reported that Ancelotti does not trust back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin following what he felt were poor performances by the Ukrainian against Osasuna and Cacereno in the Copa del Rey. Thus, he asked the club to look for a replacement.

Now Relevo say that Ancelotti had already asked for a replacement last summer. Links to Napoli’s David Ospina or Chelsea’s Gabriel Slonina were fuelled by the Italian’s desire to get a more experienced ‘keeper.

However that does not look set to change in the summer. Real Madrid do not have the same doubts as Ancelotti, and will attempt to keep him as Thibaut Courtois’ back-up for next season.

Even more to Ancelotti’s chagrin, the best academy prospect Mario de Luis plays every week with Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side, while Lucas Canizares is sent with the first team as the third choice goalkeeper. De Luis might have a shot at displacing Lunin if he were available, although they do say that Los Blancos believe Canizares has more potential long-term.

For Lunin’s part, he wants to play, and while Ancelotti’s departure would perhaps increase the chances of him staying, he is considering leaving in the summer. It is worth remembering that he is battling to be first-choice for Ukraine too.

While Lunin’s continuity is not a major matter that will decide the fate of Real Madrid this season or next, it does illustrate just how little power Ancelotti has at the Santiago Bernabeu. Most managers have a little more input at least, and that is no doubt a source of irritation for Ancelotti.