Raul Gonzalez “closer to leaving Real Madrid” amid interest from Bundesliga side

Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid Castilla have been in excellent form this season. The young side are currently third in Primera Federacion Group 2, and are just four points off Alarcon at the top of the table.

Raul, who is a Real Madrid legend from his playing days, has been touted as a possible future head coach at the club, although it remains to be seen whether he will take the role this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti’s future in doubt.

However, Raul could instead be in line to leave. According to MD, he is more likely to leave Real Madrid than stay, with his contract as Castilla head coach expiring at the end of the season.

Raul could also make an identical move to the one he made in his playing days, but swapping Real Madrid for Schalke 04, with the Bundesliga side reportedly interested in hiring the Spaniard.

Ancelotti’s departure could solve the issues surrounding Raul possibly leave, providing he is offered the head coach position at Real Madrid. However, it remains to be seen whether he is deemed to be ready for the role.