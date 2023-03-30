Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang return to Barcelona gaining traction

Barcelona are looking to continue scouring the free agency market for their summer recruitment, and it looks as if once again they might be dealing with Chelsea too.

Last summer the two battled it out for the affections of Cesar Azpilicueta, while Chelsea allowed Marcos Alonso to leave on a free to join Barcelona. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went the other way for a fee of €13m.

Things have not worked out for the Gabonese though, and MD say that he is ‘crazy’ to return to the club. Barcelona are unlikely to pay for Aubameyang though, and as part of their other free transfer targets, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez, Aubameyang would need to be zero cost transfer.

Having fallen out of favour entirely at Chelsea, the player is working on mutually terminating his deal in the summer to return to the club.

While previously he might not have been Barcelona’s first choice to bring in this summer, their weakening position in the race for Vitor Roque may persuade them that it is a good idea. Aubameyang would be a short-term fix to their back-up options, but with little money and the potential for two strikers in their mid-thirties, the Blaugrana must work on a long-term solution sooner rather than later.