Marcelo Bielsa edging towards long-awaited return to management

Iconic coach Marcelo Bielsa is closing in on a return to management, according to Ole in Argentina (via MD).

The former Leeds United coach has been out of work since he was sacked in Yorkshire. This past summer he was cose to a return to Athletic Club, had presidential candidate Inaki Arechabaleta won the elections there. As it was, Jon Uriarte won with Ernesto Valverde on his ticket.

Uruguay and Mexico have both been linked with Bielsa since their disappointing World Cup showings, as they looked to move on from Diego Alonso and Gerardo Martino. El Tri have since appointed Diego Cocca to the position.

Seemingly Bielsa is closing in on a deal with Uruguay. He would replace interim coach Marcelo Broli. The Celeste are looking to renew their national team as the era of Diego Godin, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani fades away.

It would be Bielsa’s thrid spell in international management, following six years with Argentina (1998-2004) and Chile (2007-2011).