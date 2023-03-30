Luis Enrique has already turned down offer to return to management

Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique Martinez is one of the biggest names on the management market, and it is no surprise that he is already attracting interest.

The Asturian coach left the Spain job at the end of his contract following their World Cup Round of 16 exit to Morocco, and will no doubt have plenty of offers this summer.

According to Cadena SER, Luis Enrique has already rejected the chance to get back into international football. As per their information, Luis Enrique has had several offers from international sides, all of which he has obviously turned down. One of those was the Polish national team, who were also knocked out in the Round of 16 in Qatar.

They could barely have gone in a more different direction stylistically, instead appointing former Portugal and Greece boss Fernando Santos.

On Wednesday Luis Enrique revealed that he was keen to move to the Premier League at some point, although admitted that he would not do so for ‘any’ team. He also explained that he couldn’t see himself in a job this June.

It appears clear that if ‘Lucho’ is to come back into management, it will be to club or a national team with a realistic shot at titles. Luis Enrique is a polarising figure in Spain, but few managers in the history of the game can boast a treble to their name.