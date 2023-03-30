Isi Palazon names Barcelona star as the player that has impressed him most this season

Isi Palazon has been one of the most exciting players in La Liga this season. The Rayo Vallecano winger has dazzled at times, and has helped his side to reach the cusp of the European places.

Despite his excellent performances, Palazon’s involvement in a rather comical penalty incident has come about. Earlier this month against Girona, Oscar Trejo opted to recreate Barcelona’s infamous penalty technique involving Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The Argentine laid the ball off to Palazon, who skied his effort, and the 28-year-old has revealed the backstory of the decision to try the technique, as per MD.

“It was talked about three or four months ago. (Trejo) told me to do it one day and I’m just as crazy as he is. We were coming off a run of missed penalties. Trejo missed against Valladolid and then looked at me, and only with that look did I know I wanted to do it.”

Palazon also revealed that Robert Lewandowski is the most impressive player he has faced this season, with Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Luka Modric close behind.

“Lewandowski is the one who has impressed me the most. He’s full muscle and I was surprised by his game. Benzema is another, he appears in areas where he makes you doubt a lot. Modric too, with the first control and quality he has. They are very top players.”

Palazon will hope to help Rayo Vallecano achieve European football for next season, as the Madrid-based side look to cap off an excellent season.

Image via Denis Doyle/Getty Images