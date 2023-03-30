Ilkay Gundogan’s agent speaks on Manchester City star’s future amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona have been pressing ahead with plans to add reinforcements to Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad this summer, despite their financial predicament.

A deal for Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez is close to being finalised, while discussions have reportedly taken place over a move for Ilkay Gundogan. Both are out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that Barcelona would avoid paying any transfer fees.

Gundogan’s agent was opened up on the Manchester City midfielder’s future, where he confirmed that there has been no agreement reached yet over where the 32-year-old will be playing next season, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“There’s definitely no agreement yet with any club. The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on Man City, the end of the season and the birth of his son. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open.”

Gundogan would provide extra cover in midfield, as well as valuable experience, especially if Sergio Busquets leaves Barcelona at the end of the season upon the expiry of his own contract.