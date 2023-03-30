Fabrizio Romano rubbishes Real Madrid right-back rumours

Increasingly there is an appetite in the Spanish capital to see Real Madrid take action at the right-back position. The recent form of Dani Carvajal, placed in the spotlight by his defending for Spain against Scotland, has concerned many that he might not be up to the task.

The 31-year-old has held down the starting right-back position at the Santiago Bernabeu for the last decade, but is now coming under serious pressure.

Reports from Madrid stated that Los Blancos are looking at Chelsea star Reece James as a potential alternative for the summer.

However Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water over that idea in his Substack column, stating that not only is he a key element at Chelsea, but he is not a priority for Los Blancos.

“Reece James just signed a new deal with Chelsea in September, he’s one of the English faces of Chelsea project, they trust him. I expect Reece James to stay, at this stage. Real Madrid focus is more on different targets like Bellingham,” he told Caught Offside.

Given Real Madrid’s recent policy of only spending big money on one signing per season, it does seem unlikely they would go after James. However there is little doubt that unless Carvajal can recover his previous form, then they have a significant issue at right-back.