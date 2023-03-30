Fabrizio Romano reveals that Barcelona have turned down opportunity to sign additional centre back

Despite their financial predicament, Barcelona are pressing ahead with plans to signing players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona’s first signing of the summer is expected to be Inigo Martinez. The Athletic Club defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and has effectively agreed to join Xavi Hernandez’s side, although official confirmation has not yet been forthcoming.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Barcelona have a verbal agreement with Martinez for him to join this summer, but he also stated that the Blaugrana have turned down the opportunity to sign an additional centre back, who has not been revealed as of yet.

Barcelona are targeting free transfers due to their financial issues, meaning that Evan N’Dicka could be the man in question, as he has been linked in the past, and his Eintracht Frankfurt contract is up at the end of the season.

Barcelona are expected to be busy this summer with both arrivals and departures, and plans are being put in place early as they anticipate interest from other clubs.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images