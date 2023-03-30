Espai Barca moves one step closer as Barcelona board approve funding proposal

Barcelona’s Espai Barca project is moving even nearer, with plans set to begin this summer.

On Thursday, Barcelona informed the RFEF of their intention to play their home matches at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic next season (as per Relevo), while Spotify Camp Nou is being renovated.

With construction expected to start in just over two months’ time, Barcelona are now put plans in place to secure funding for the entire project, which was revealed on Wednesday, with €1.5bn will be secured from a mixture of investors and loans.

On Thursday, Barcelona’s board met to discuss a variety of topics, which included Espai Barca, and they approved the funding proposal for the project, according to MD. The next step will be for investors to give the green light in order to officially confirm the project.

There is much excitement surrounding Espai Barca, and Barcelona fans will surely be looking forward to visiting their refurbished stadium when work is completed.