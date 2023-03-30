Complaint filed against World Cup-winning La Liga star over alleged sexual abuse

Depressingly, football has already had two cases of alleged sexual assault so far in 2023. Dani Alves was charged in January, and has been imprisoned in Barcelona ever since, while Achraf Hakimi was charged with rape earlier this month after an alleged incident in February.

There has now been another that has emerged, which involves Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel. The 26-year-old, who was part of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup last year, has had a complaint filed against him over an alleged act of “sexual abuse with carnal access aggravated by a group of people”, according to MD.

The alleged incident occurred in 2019, during celebrations for Montiel’s 22nd birthday. It is reported that the complaint has expanded in recent days following alleged threats from Montiel’s connections, including his mother.

Montiel played for River Plate at the time of the alleged incident, before moving to Sevilla in the summer of 2021. As of yet, there has been no comment from the player himself or the Andalusian club.