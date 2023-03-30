Barcelona youngster to turn down loan move in the summer

Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre has not enjoyed the dream debt season at Camp Nou that the likes of Gavi or Pedri did.

Neither should he be measured by their progress, but it was expected that he might feature a little more in the Barcelona side this season.

Torre, 19, moved from Racing Santander in the summer, but was tasked with making a significant jump from the third division to La Liga. Competition is stiff at Barcelona for spots in the midfield, and there does not appear to be much feeling between Torre and the coach.

It has been rumoured that Torre might be a candidate to leave the club in the summer on loan. That way he could get some valuable minutes under his belt.

However Sport say that Torre is content at the club. He feels that he is maturing more and more, and every day he is learning as part of the first team. He would rather remain at the club, learn, and fight for his place, rather than leave on loan.

So far this season he has made just 10 appearances this season, amounting to 473 minutes, although he has managed two goals and an assist in that time. Over half of those minutes are with Barca Atletic, where he has played three matches.

Whether it is with Barca Atletic, Barcelona or a loan side, the club should ensure he gets minutes in order to develop next season one way or another.