Barcelona will not sign reinforcements for problem position this summer

Barcelona are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer, as club officials look to build on this season’s successes.

However, with Barcelona continuing to suffer with financial issues, their ability to do deals will be severely affected. Free transfer targets are being pursued, including Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan.

Barcelona’s problems mean that they are restricted in terms of the transfer fees that they can pay, which will hinder them as they look to finally fix their issues at right back. Since Dani Alves’ initial departure in 2016, they have struggled to replace the Brazilian.

According to Marca, Barcelona will not sign a right back this summer. Jules Kounde has been first choice in the position this season, although his preference is to play in central defence.

Ronald Araujo and Sergio Roberto can also operate at right back, while Julian Araujo, whose transfer from LA Galaxy will be confirmed in the summer, is expected to be part of the first team squad.

The news will be a worry for Barcelona fans, who are well aware of the struggles that the club has had at right back for several years now.

