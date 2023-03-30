Barcelona suffer blow in pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Chelsea take hard stance

Speculation over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future has been rife in recent months, with the 33-year-old having fallen out of favour at Chelsea.

Aubameyang joined the Premier League side from Barcelona last summer, but has rarely featured under Graham Potter, making just five appearances so far in 2023.

Talk over a potential return to Barcelona has gained traction in recent weeks, with Aubameyang reportedly desperate to return to Catalonia this summer. He was present at El Clasico 11 days ago, and was pictured celebrating with his former teammates in the dressing room.

Chelsea were unhappy with Aubameyang as a result of this, and Sport have reported that this could make things difficult for Barcelona in their pursuit of signing him. Furthermore, the Blues’ own financial issues are unlikely to allow the Gabonese forward to leave for free, which would not suit Barcelona.

Barcelona have identified Vitor Roque as their preferred forward target, but their weakening position in their pursuit of the Brazilian international could mean that Aubameyang is their best option, although Chelsea look set to make things difficult.