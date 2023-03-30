Barcelona star winning battle to be fit for El Clasico after positive tests

Barcelona are hoping to secure a domestic treble this season. Having already won the Spanish Super Cup in January, Xavi Hernandez’s now have one hand on the La Liga title after moving 12 points clear pre-international break.

Winning the Copa del Rey would put the gloss on an excellent season for the Blaugrana, and they are in a good position to do so, having won the first leg of their semi-final against Real Madrid earlier this month.

The return leg takes place at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, but Barcelona will not be at full strength, with Andreas Christensen, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele all ruled out due to injury.

Frenkie De Jong may also be missing, with Barcelona officials pessimistic over his availability after suffering a small tear to his right thigh muscle during El Clasico 11 days ago. However, his chances of being available have improved, according to Diario AS, with club sources stating that following tests on Thursday, De Jong’s chances of playing have increased “from 10% to 25%”.

It’s still not a great chance for De Jong to be at Xavi’s disposal, but it is still good news for Barcelona, with the Dutch international having been in sensational form this season. However, if he is unavailable, Franck Kessie is expected to be a ready-made replacement.