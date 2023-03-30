Barcelona set dates for Camp Nou as demise of stadium as we know it draws near

Barcelona now know when they will start work on Camp Nou, as the club looks to forge ahead with their stadium work.

The club have agreed a deal with Turkish firm Limak to undertake the construction work, and are due to move to the Estadi Lluis Companys on Montjuic for the entirety of next season. Their provisional return to Camp Nou would be in November of next season, with the team beginning the campaign in the old Olympic stadium.

As per MD, work on Camp Nou will begin on the 1st of June. With Barcelona playing Real Mallorca on the penultimate game of the season the previous weekend, they will then travel to Balaidos to face Celta Vigo for the final game of the season.

At that point, La Liga will begin retiring their electronic equipment, including VAR and the goal-line technology. The second week of June is when work will start in earnest, with the demolition of the third tier of the stadium.