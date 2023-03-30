Barcelona banking on Vitor Roque’s commitment as they look to beat Arsenal to his signature

Barcelona are hopeful of securing the services of Vitor Roque this summer. The 18-year-old, who made his international debut for Brazil last weekend, has been heavily linked with a move to the La Liga leaders.

However, Barcelona’s pursuit of Roque has hit a stumbling block in recent days, with reports suggesting that Arsenal are favourites to sign the teenager from Athletico Paranaense, while the player’s father was pictured in London.

Despite this, Barcelona remain determined to sign Roque, with Sport reporting that club officials are banking on the player’s commitment in order to beat Arsenal to signing him this summer.

Roque has previously stated his desire to join Barcelona, which could give them an advantage in negotiations with him and his representatives over the Premier League leaders.

Barcelona will hope to sign Roque, as their backup plan is reportedly not looking good. Chelsea are reportedly unhappy with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over his recent conduct with the La Liga leaders.

Image via Breno Babu/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire