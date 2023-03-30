Analysis: Should Real Madrid compete with Barcelona for right-back target?

It is no secret that Barcelona have been in the market for a right-back for some time. Their chronic problems at the position are yet to be solved, and it is only the versatility of Jules Kounde that has allowed them to have a solid defence this season in La Liga. Increasingly, it looks as if Real Madrid may also be looking for a defender on the right side of their defence too.

One of the options to come in and take Kounde’s spot on a more long-term basis is Villarreal defender Juan Foyth. The Argentine is seen as a perfect blend of a solid defender and a good ball-player, having previously played in midfield.

However Barcelona’s issue is his price tag. Various figures have been mentioned regarding his release clause, Sport say it is €54m, but it appears Villarreal will not negotiate. Something which will be problem for a cash-poor Catalans.

It would be less of an issue for Los Blancos. There is growing concern in Madrid over the form of Dani Carvajal, who was once again exposed on Spain duty against Scotland.

Carvajal has been inconsistent for several seasons, battling injury and fitness issues. The 31-year-old is still amongst the best at the top of his game, but that is a rare sight these days.

If Real Madrid do sanction spending in the defence, the first position they should address is the right-back area. Carvajal is 31, and Lucas Vazquez is the same age. While Ferland Mendy has also received criticism, he is much younger and David Alaba can also be shifted across. Fran Garcia is also set to arrive at the position in the summer.

Their plans for right-back should depend on their strategy for the left side too though. If Garcia is the preference, then a more conservative or defensively minded full-back like Foyth would solidify the defence.

Yet if Mendy is set to continue on the left side, then the combination of the two would make Los Blancos less dangerous with the ball. Both are known as strong, excellent one-on-one defenders, although Foyth is better on the ball and in the air. Going forward though, it could be seen as a duplication of profiles.

Neither are known for their prowess getting to the by-line and providing crosses, which was previously a part of Carvajal’s game. Given Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde are also players that play inside, at least one of the Real Madrid’s full-backs should be a player that can stretch the game and give them width.

Foyth is not a specialist at doing so, and thus he does not seem the most logical answer to Real Madrid’s right-back issues – provided Mendy continues at left-back.

Curiously enough, when Barcelona were strongly linked with Bnejamin Pavard of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid were also linked with the Frenchman. In both cases, Real Madrid are perhaps a more realistic option, if a less appropriate one.