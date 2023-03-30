Analysis: Can Barcelona pull off another Robert Lewandowski-style signing this summer?

Barcelona plan to be active in the transfer market this summer, despite their current financial predicament, which must be them reduce their wage bill drastically ahead of next season.

As a result, big money deals will be incredibly difficult, with free transfers being targeted firstly. Inigo Martinez is expected to sign in the coning weeks, once it is confirmed that Financial Fair Play will allow the deal, while Ilkay Gundogan has been heavily linked.

Vitor Roque is another that could sign, although his deal would be a loan deal with a mandatory buy option for next summer. Barcelona are confident of securing a deal, although Arsenal have reportedly edged ahead in the race to sign the Brazil international.

Barcelona’s financial situation will likely prevent a right back being signed this summer, but there are rumours that a new left winger could be pursued during the window. Catalunya Radio (via Sport) have reported that the Blaugrana are looking for a “top” left winger, with three numbers being earmarked: Heung-Min Son, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Any deal would fall into a similar category to the one that saw Robert Lewandowski sign from Bayern Munich last summer. The Polish striker joined for a fee of €45m plus add-ons, and has proven to be a big success this season.

Salah is a name that can immediately be discarded. The Egyptian forward plays on the right wing, rather than the left, so would not be a suitable signing, even before the financial aspect of any potential deal is considered.

However, his Liverpool teammate Diaz is someone that would fit the bill. The Colombian international has a strong start to his career on Merseyside, but has been ruled out due to injury for several months. He is a very exciting winger that would certainly improve Barcelona.

With Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez having since joined Liverpool, Diaz’s prominence could have dropped this season, which could pave the way for a potential departure in the summer. However, Liverpool would likely demand a huge fee, which could put pay to any chances.

Son is another that would be an excellent addition for Barcelona. The South Korean international has been sensational for Tottenham Hotspur over the last few seasons, although he has stuttered in this campaign, which could see him leave this summer.

Again, much would depend on the finances, but Spurs would probably demand a lesser fee than what Liverpool would ask for Diaz, with a ballpark fee likely to be similar to the one that Barcelona paid for Lewandowski last summer.

However, it would still not be a smart move, even though Son would massively improve Barcelona’s options on the left wing. The club’s finances are incredibly precarious, and with the likes of Gavi and Ronald Araujo not yet registered under their first team contracts, a blockbuster deal could prevent them from being so.

A more likely deal for Barcelona this summer would be Lionel Messi, although again, it would be highly unlikely due to the club’s financial issues. Any one of Messi, Salah, Diaz or Son would be a luxury signing, but at least in the case of the latter two, they would make sense to the needs of Xavi Hernandez’s first team.