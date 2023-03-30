Almeria facing injury crisis up front ahead of crucial stretch in relegation battle

Almeria are facing something of an injury crisis at the wrong time of the season.

They slipped into the relegation zone in the final weekend before the international break, following a 1-1 draw with Cadiz. Their home victory over Barcelona stands out as their only win in 7, and the pressure is rising in Andalusia.

El Bilal Toure, their big forward signing last summer, has been ruled out until the end of the season with injury, while Dyego Soussa is also out with muscle issue, with no certainty of his recovery.

There was panic in Almeria camp this week, when their only natural option up front remaining, Luis Suarez, left training with a muscle injury, as per Diario de Almeria. Diario AS say he should make their weekend tie with Celta Vigo at Balaidos, but coach Rubi has been calling up Rachad and Marciano from the youth sides in order to fill out the squad.

Alternatively, Rubi could improvise if he can’t count on Suarez, using Leo Baptistao or Largie Ramazani through the middle. The former used to play as a nine, but has been operating in midfield this season.

To make matters worse, starting left-back Sergio Akieme is set to miss the next 5-6 weeks with a muscle issue. Alex Centelles is likely to replace him for Almeria’s upcoming games, against Celta, Valencia and Atletico Madrid.