Xabi Alonso heaps praise on Carlo Ancelotti amid reports that he could replace him as Real Madrid manager

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most well-respected coaches in world football. The Italian has had a multitude of success throughout his managerial career, which has continued at Real Madrid during his second spell in the Spanish capital.

Despite having won five trophies in less than two seasons, Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid is far from concern, with Los Blancos having struggled domestically so far this campaign. They sit 12 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, and are also behind after the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

Xabi Alonso is one of those that has been linked with replacing Ancelotti at Real Madrid. The 41-year-old has had a fine start to life as Bayer Leverkusen head coach, having taken the reins earlier this season.

Alonso refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding Ancelotti’s or his own future, but he did talk up the Italian, who managed him during his time as a Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player, as per MD.

“It is very difficult to speak about rumours and possibilities. I have a very great personal affection for Carlo for everything I experienced with him, for his personality because all the players who have played under him have kept a great memory.

“He is a very special coach in a very special club with a very big challenge, which is to be able to repeat the Champions League. Hopefully they can achieve it. I would be very happy for him, but that’s as much as I can say.”

Ancelotti could have to retain the Champions League, which he won last season, in order to keep his job at Real Madrid ahead of next season.