Villarreal to boost forward options after wrapping up free agent signing from England

Villarreal are looking to get as much business as they can done in advance of the summer transfer window, and it appears they have forged on with a third reinforcement on a free transfer. This time they will strengthen their forward line with the addition of Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chilean international has been in good goalscoring form in the Championship for the past two seasons, scoring 22 goals in 37 appearances last campaign. This time round, Brereton has 14 goals in his 41 games so far this season. The 23-year-old shot to international prominence after scoring for Chile in the Copa America, and has 4 goals in his 17 caps for the South American side.

According to Relevo, the two parties were close to an agreement in December, but the deal is now done. Brereton is now looking for a house in Castellon, ahead of his four-year contract.

He will be joined by fellow free agent signings Denis Suarez and Santi Comesana from Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano respectively.

However the Yellow Submarine are looking to balance the books this summer, with Nico Jackson and Pau Torres highlighted as potential candidates to move on. Both have had interest in the past, and the latter was due to move to the Premier League this winter were it not for a failed medical.

Brereton Diaz can play both through the middle or wider as part of a front three. In the absence of Jackson and Gerard Moreno through injury, and Arnaut Danjuma after a move, Villarreal have lacked a regular goalscorer this season through the middle, something he could help solve.