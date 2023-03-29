Two members of Real Madrid coaching staff facing uncertain futures beyond the summer

Real Madrid have two trophies to play for in the remaining two months of the season, with their Champions League campaign and their Copa del Rey fate likely to play a large role in how the season is viewed. It could also play a part in Carlo Ancelotti’s future, but he isn’t the only one who may be moving on if things go wrong in the coming months.

Goalkeeping Coach Luis Llopis and esteemed Fitness Coach Antonio Pintus are also facing uncertainty this offseason, as per Marca. If Ancelotti does remain in his position past this summer, then both will remain, but there is a chance that they may move on if the Italian does.

Llopis was promoted to the first team at Real Madrid in 2016 by Zinedine Zidane, but left for Real Sociedad in 2018 when Zidane did. He returned in 2021, and remained for Ancelotti’s second spell.

Meanwhile Zidane did not use Pintus in his second spell, but Real Madrid appointed him independently of Ancelotti in 2021. It seems he does not have his future guaranteed by the club if Ancelotti leaves either, with the potential for a new coach to bring in their own preferences in both positions.

Pintus was widely credited with Real Madrid’s success last season to an extent, as Los Blancos arrived at the final stages of the Champions League in peak fitness. That was despite not rotating much until late April in La Liga. The likes of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric were still able to make the difference at the crucial moments, although this season that has not been the case.

