Spanish police accused of racism following clashes with Peru national team

The Spanish police have been accused of racism, following their altercation with the Peruvian national team on Monday night. As the Peru team came out of their hotel to greet fans, pushing and shoving erupted between the police and the Peru side, after the police supposedly mistook the players for fans.

It ended in players been separated from the incident inside the hotel. Goalkeeper and captain Pedro Gallese was arrested and taken to the police station, but then released without charge the same night.

In Marca, an unnamed Peruvian fan explained that they felt the incident had racial motivation.

Se ve claramente que Yotun sólo hacía gestos con la mano para tranquilizar a la hinchada, el policía se le acerca y le baja la mano sin motivo, Yotun le reclama verbalmente, sin tocarlo y el policía reacciona empujándolo del pecho y haciéndolo retroceder. Policía Española abusiva pic.twitter.com/O4Pkqpr8Nn — Juan Carlos Hidalgo (@Ju4nk4rlos1) March 28, 2023

“We come from Peru and if this altercation occurs, our nature, like anyone else’s, is to defend ourselves.”

The same night of the incident, a hotel employee was arrested for racist comments towards the Morocco national team, Peru’s opponents for a 0-0 draw at the Civitas Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

While it is difficult to make a definitive claim on the police’s conduct, it is somewhat concerning that that is how the Peru fans felt. Given the consistent racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior this season, the climate in Spain is becoming more and more worrying.