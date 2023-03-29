RFEF left unhappy with Gavi’s conduct while on Spain duty after multiple incidents

New Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is a huge fan of Gavi, although he also hinted about the Barcelona midfielder needing to mature in order to get even better.

It’s easy to forget that Gavi is just 18, but his youthfulness has reportedly shone through during the international break, with Relevo reporting that the teenager has been involved in multiple incidents while on Spain duty, which has left the RFEF far from pleased.

It is reported that Gavi initially refused to show up for an autograph session ahead of Spain’s match against Norway, which infuriated some of his teammates as well as the association. However, he did eventually turn up after being forced to attend.

Furthermore, Gavi caused ire during training with some challenges that caused tension between him and several of his teammates.

Gavi did not start Spain’s defeat to Scotland on Tuesday, although it’s unclear whether these incidents contributed towards de la Fuente’s decision.

Gavi is expected to be a regular for Barcelona and Spain for many years to come, but for the latter at least, his immaturity is a concern which could be addressed in the coming months.