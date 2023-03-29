Real Madrid star allays injury fears by returning to training ahead of El Clasico

Having fallen 12 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, any realistic chance of domestic success for Real Madrid this season will have to be in the Copa del Rey.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are not in good stead in that competition either, having lost the first leg of their semi-final tie against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. The return leg takes place at Spotify Camp Nou next Wednesday.

Despite the disadvantage, Real Madrid will go into the match believing that they can overturn their first leg deficit to their El Clasico rivals.

Los Blancos will likely have their first-choice goalkeeper in Thibaut Courtois available, with the 30-year-old having returned to training on Wednesday. Courtois had to withdraw from the Belgium squad at the weekend due to an abductor strain, but it was revealed to just be a slight issue.

Courtois is expected to be available for Sunday’s match against Real Valladolid, and barring any flare-ups, will be in goal for Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou.