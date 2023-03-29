Real Madrid pleased with star after initial struggles to settle in Spain

Real Madrid made two signings last summer, and after a month of games, the analysis between the two could not have been more different. Generally, the Madrid media were highly impressed with Aurelien Tchouameni, while Antonio Rudiger looked more than a little shaky in his first appearances.

Now, the picture has been turned on its head. Marca have published a fresh piece on Rudiger highlighting that Los Blancos are satisfied with him after his pre-World Cup struggles.

The German international missed the two games with Die Mannschaft over the last week, as he wanted to be 100% for the final stretch of the season. He has become a regular in the Real Madrid defence with David Alaba struggling with injury of late.

He has played 90 minutes in 17 of their last 19 games, and been present in 11 of their last 13 clean sheets, their best statistics of the season. They also highlight that only Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde and Eder Militao have played more minutes than Rudiger this season.

While Real Madrid’s defence still can’t be described as watertight, there is no doubt they have improved significantly. Rudiger has been a part of that, and although there is some way to go before he reaches his Chelsea best, he is now a much more reliable option for Carlo Ancelotti.