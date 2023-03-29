Real Madrid “losing trust” in Dani Carvajal after another disappointing performance

Dani Carvajal’s performance levels have dropped dramatically this season. The 31-year-old has come in for criticism for his displays for Real Madrid this season, and his showings internationally haven’t been much better.

Carvajal was a half time substitute during Spain’s defeat to Scotland on Tuesday evening. Within 15 minutes of coming on, he has been beaten easily by Kieran Tierney, which led to the hosts’ second goal of the game.

Fears over Carvajal’s performance levels have grown in recent months, and Sport have reported that Real Madrid are having doubts over his ability to perform at the highest level. With a crucial stage of the season coming up, Carlo Ancelotti cannot afford any of his players to be performing under par.

Carvajal may be dropped from the side in order to allow him to find his best form. With Ferland Mendy back, Nacho Fernandez could switch to right back, with the Frenchman coming in at left back.

Long term, it remains to be seen whether Carvajal remains as first choice. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Reece James, which would leave Carvajal out in the cold in the Spanish capital if a deal comes to fruition.