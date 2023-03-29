Real Betis suffer blow in Champions League race as key player handed suspension for Mateu Lahoz comments

Real Betis are in a strong position to qualify for European football again this season, with the Champions League being a real possibility.

Los Verdiblancos sit in fifth place after 26 matches, and are just three points behind Real Sociedad, who have struggled for form of late. They are four clear of Villarreal in sixth, and nine ahead of Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano, who are seventh and eighth respectively.

However, their chances of finishing in the top four have suffered a big blow, following reports that Sergio Canales will miss the next four matches due to suspension, as per Cope. The 32-year-old has been banned over comments he made last month about Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who sent him off earlier this season.

Canales believes that Lahoz sent him off “premeditatively”, and stated so about Betis’ victory over Real Valladolid in February. As such, the Competition Committee had decided to suspend him for four matches, meaning he will miss fixtures against Atletico Madrid, Cadiz, Espanyol and Osasuna.

Canales has been in good form for Real Betis this season, and with Manuel Pellegrini already being without Nabil Fekir, who is out for the season due to injury, it will be tough task to qualify for the Champions League.