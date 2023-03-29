“I wouldn’t sign him” – Al-Tai President takes swipe at Lionel Messi amid Saudi Arabia links

Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is far from clear, with contract negotiations having stalled in recent weeks. His current deal expires at the end of the season, so he could leave for free this summer.

A possible return to Barcelona has been speculated, but they aren’t the only club interested. Moves to the MLS or Saudi Arabia have also been rumoured, although there is one club in the latter’s region that Messi won’t be joining.

Al-Tai has ruled out pursuing a move for Messi, and has gone on a bitter tirade against the Argentine magician. As per Goal, Turki Al-Dabaan took a swipe at Messi’s recent performance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“I do not want to sign a world class player for my team who is saturated and watches the match from the stadium, like Messi did against Bayern Munich.”

Barcelona would desperately love Messi to return for a second spell at the club, although their finances are likely to dictate whether a deal will be possible.