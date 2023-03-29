“He is the best coach for Spain” – Vicente del Bosque backs Luis de la Fuente after Scotland defeat

Luis de la Fuente fell to his first defeat as Spain head coach on Tuesday night, as Scotland came away with a somewhat comfortable 2-0 victory in Glasgow.

After the match at Hampden Park, de la Fuente admitted that his side have a long way to go in order to reach their full potential, although with the Nations League finals less than three months away, time is a luxury that he cannot afford.

The Spanish media heavily criticised de la Fuente in the aftermath of the defeat to Scotland, but the 61-year-old does have someone in his corner. Vicente del Bosque is Spain’s most successful manager in history, having won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, and he believes that de la Fuente is the right man for the job, as per Relevo.

“De la Fuente knows Spanish football well. He doesn’t need any advice from me. He is the best coach for Spanish football, and is the best candidate to lead the national team.”

De la Fuente will get the opportunity to put things right when Spain take on Italy in their Nations League semi-final in June, where he could have the opportunity to win his first trophy in charge of La Roja.