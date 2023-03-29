Gavi officially loses first team status after reappearing on La Liga website with number 30

Barcelona are at risk of losing Gavi for free this summer, after confirmation earlier this month that his first team status had been revoked by the Spanish courts.

Barcelona registered the 18-year-old is January after a court order ruled in their favour. However, after la Liga appealed the decision, that ruling was overturned, which meant Gavi was re-registered under his youth contract.

Confirmation of this appeared on Wednesday, when Gavi’s profile reappeared on La Liga’s website with his old number 30, as per MD. He had been wearing number six since February, but as at result of the ruling, he must return to his previous shirt number.

Barcelona intend to make space for Gavi in their wage bill before the summer, as well as for the likes of Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto, who has all signed new contracts this season.

Saturday’s fixture against Elche will be the first match that Gavi wears number 30 again, but Barcelona will hope that they can get him back wearing number six next season.