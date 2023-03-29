Four Premier League sides attentive to Ansu Fati’s situation after father’s comments

Ansu Fati’s Barcelona future has been thrown into doubt following comments from his father over the 20-year-old’s lack of playing time under Xavi Hernandez this season.

Fati has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona, and has starting just five matches (out of 19) so far in 2023. There was already speculation over whether the Blaugrana would cash in on him this summer, in order to improve their financial situation, and fuel has now been added to that fire.

Despite this, Fati reportedly wants to stay at Barcelona, and has told Xavi that he does not agree with his father’s remarks. However, clubs have begun to circle as the forward’s future is put under a microscope.

According to Sport, four Premier League sides (Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United) are all keeping tabs on Fati’s situation, and could act if Barcelona decide to sell this summer.

With the La Liga title race effectively over, Fati may now receive more playing time for Barcelona in the coming weeks, in what could be a crucial period of his career in Catalonia.