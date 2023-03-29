Final detail preventing Ilkay Gundogan signature for Barcelona

Barcelona are looking to continue strengthening in the summer despite their salary limit woes. It looks as if a major part of that will be free transfers, and already they appear to be close on two deals.

As previously reported, Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez has agreed terms with Barcelona next season. Jijantes also say that Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is not far off agreeing terms too, as carried by Sport.

City were keen to retain Gundogan, but are starting to lose hope in him, as he wants a longer deal than the year they are prepared to offer.

However there is one thing holding up a deal with Barcelona. Aware of their issues with the salary limit, they have begun inserting clauses into player contracts that detail that if Barcelona are unable to register players, then they will be sent out on loan on the same wages.

According to Gerard Romero, Gundogan is yet to agree to that clause, which is holding up the contract. Inigo Martinez has agreed to the clause.

Both sides are understandable. Barcelona clearly want to provide cover for themselves in the face of potential issues, but for the player, the idea of signing for a club and still having doubts about where you will be next season until the end of the transfer window is not an attractive prospect.