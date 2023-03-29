Fabrizio Romano confirms Spanish Arsenal target wants summer move

One of the most highly rated and hotly touted talents in Spain appears set to leave the club in the summer. Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda was heavily linked with a move in the January transfer window, and while that did not come off, Fabrizio Romano believes it will happen in the summer.

Fresneda ranks in the top 10% for blocks, clearances and successful tackles in his position in La Liga at the tender age of 18. Despite a spell out of the team following that speculation, Fresneda has returned to action, starting their last three games and playing 90 minutes.

Romano has told Caught Offside that one of his destinations could be Arsenal.

“Arsenal and Dortmund are still there but there are also other clubs in the race to sign Ivan Fresneda. It’s an open race, the player wants to try a new challenge in the summer for sure.”

Those comments were made on his Substack column.

Fresneda could well become Valladolid’s record sale if he surpasses the €12m that took Mohammed Salisu to Southampton, as looks likely to happen. He has been capped 9 times by Spain’s under-19 side, and has shown he is capable of coping with the rigours of La Liga.