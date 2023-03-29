Eden Hazard’s struggles at Real Madrid continue after disappointing training performance

Eden Hazard has fallen into obscurity at Real Madrid over the last couple of seasons, having been reduced to a fringe player under Carlo Ancelotti.

This season, Hazard has made just seven appearances in all competitions, although he has played just once in 2023 so far. His chances of first team football go not look like improving any time soon, if reports are to be believed.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid held a practice match on Wednesday, which improved a mixture of first team and Castilla players. Hazard was involved, but performed poorly in the game, which is unlikely to improve his standing in the mind of Ancelotti and his coaching staff.

Hazard is the highest paid player at Real Madrid, but has been ostracised of late, as his career in the Spanish capital looks to be coming to a timid end, after promising so much when he moved from Chelsea in 2019.

