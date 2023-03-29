Caso Negreira: Enriquez Negreira speaks publicly for the first time on Barcelona scandal

Caso Negreira has dominated Spanish football ever since news first broke back in February of Barcelona’s alleged relationship with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee in Spain.

Negreira had only been seen once during the weeks since revelations first emerged, which was when he was spotted coming out of his home in Barcelona. However, he had never previous spoken publicly at all, including on the subject.

Now, he has finally talked about Spanish football’s biggest story. As per Marca, Cuatro will broadcast a special program on Caso Negreira, which will air on Wednesday evening. Negreira spoke on the matter, almost his response was brief.

“I’m in the movies.”

Negreira has received much attention over Caso Negreira, although he had previously been able to elude the media by going into hiding.

Barcelona have maintained their innocence over any wrongdoing into the matter, and a press conference is expected to happen in April, where their version of events will be explained.