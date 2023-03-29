Barcelona to impose austerity measures on the rest of the club due to salary limit issues

Barcelona are set to slash their budgets across the club this summer, in an attempt to bring themselves in line with the La Liga salary limits this summer.

Relevo put the figure that Barcelona need to make up between income and cuts at €180m, while RAC1 say the figure will be around €230m. Where they both concur is that Barcelona are looking to save €10-15m by making cuts to other sections of the club.

As the men’s football time attempt to reduce their costs, basketball, handball, football sala and hockey will all face cuts this summer, with basketball being the most affected. They have a budget of €36m, and it could see star Nikola Mirotic or coach Sarunas Jasikevicius depart the club.

Meanwhile Joan Fontes has highlighted that one of the major areas of cuts will be to the club’s expenses department. Directors and employees will not have trips paid for by the club unless it is for finals or major events. It could also affect costs such as meals.

A los recortes a las secciones en Can Barça, se le añade una nueva derivada: el envío de un mail a algunos trabajadores del club donde se les insta a pagar de su bolsillo los viajes, aduciendo que el club se los abonará más tarde. La herencia es insostenible. Dos años después. — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) March 29, 2023

This is the latest in a serious of measures Barcelona will take in order to try and equal out their income and their expenses. However given the figures involved, it is hard to avoid the feeling that major sales from the football first team will also be needed.