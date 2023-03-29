Barcelona scrap further return date for Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona have managed to continue their form, at least in terms of results, in La Liga despite a number of injury issues. In Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, they have been without arguably their two main sources of creation.

Both were expected to have returned by now, with mid-March returns expected for the pair. Yet Pedri has suffered a setback in his recovery, which looks as if it will keep him out for a while yet.

Meanwhile Dembele is not said to have suffered from any setbacks, but is going considerably slower than first expected. According to Sport, the Blaugrana have scrapped any specific recovery plans to be back for certain dates or matches. They will now only proceed with further stages of his recovery as the player’s muscles respond well.

Currently Dembele is exercising on the pitch, but so far is doing so without the ball, and has not rejoined group work.

Most recently it was said that his return was highly doubtful for El Clasico next Thursday against Real Madrid, and this report seems to suggest that to be the case. If he were to feature, Dembele would likely have to return to group work at the start of next week.