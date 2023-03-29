Barcelona pushing to secure signing of European wonderkid this summer

Barcelona scouts are very active all across the world, scouring various continents as they look to find the brightest young talents to bring to La Masia.

South America has been a focus for several years, but Europe remains to be a very promising area for Barcelona, with several youngsters on their radar. One player that is attracting interest is Ljubo Puljic, who currently plays for NK Osijek in Croatia.

The 15-year-old, who operates as a central defender, is highly regarded across Europe, and is touted as a future Croatian international. Gianluca Di Marzio, as per Calciomercato, has reported that Barcelona and Juventus are the leading contenders to secure Puljic’s signature.

However, both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Puljic, who is expected to make a decision on his future in the next few weeks, with a pre-agreement likely in the near future.

Barcelona have been in contract with Puljic over a switch to Catalonia, and they will hope to sign one of the jewels of Croatia this summer, as they look to continue building for the future.