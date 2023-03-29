Barcelona looking to within for possible long-term Sergio Busquets replacement

Barcelona’s search for a long term replacement for Sergio Busquets in the transfer market is unlikely to see much traction this summer due to their financial situation.

A move for Ilkay Gundogan is being targeted as a short term solution, but even then, there is a possibility that the Manchester City midfielder does not join at the end of the season when his contract expires.

If Busquets, whose own deal ends in June, decides to leave, Barcelona could be left without a natural pivot in their squad going into next season. As such, Xavi Hernandez is taking steps to reinforce the position.

According to Relevo, Eric Garcia has been trialled as a pivot during training in recent weeks, and he is said to have been convincing in the role. As such, he could be played there between now and the end of the season, with a view to succeeding Busquets.

Garcia has struggled for playing time this season, but a change of position could revitalise his Barcelona career. Club officials still believe in the 22-year-old, despite rumours about his possible departure this summer.

