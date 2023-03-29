Barcelona have options in their quest to end Sergino Dest saga this summer

Sergino Dest was signed by Barcelona in the summer of 2020 with much promise that the American-Dutch defender could solve the club’s right back issues.

However, the former Ajax player failed to live up expectations, and has since been deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez. He was shipped out on loan to AC Milan last summer, but will return to Barcelona at the end of the season after failing to impress in Italy.

Barcelona are very keen to sell Dest, who is considered to have no future at the club. Luckily, they could have options this summer, with Sport reporting that three clubs are interested in a move for the 22-year-old.

Union Berlin are contemplating a move, but it would require them to finish in the Champions League places in the Bundesliga. Alternatively, West Ham United and Crystal Palace could look to bring Dest to the Premier League.

Barcelona are keen to recoup funds this summer as they look to improve their financial situation, and Dest’s departure would help them balance the books ahead of next season.